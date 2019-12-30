Mississippi sues Army Corps, Mississippi River Comm. over spillway openings

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission calling the intrusion of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound from repeated openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway “illegal.”
“In any instance where you have this kind of occurrence, you have to first stop the bleeding,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.
Hosemann was in Gulfport Monday to announce the filing “on behalf of the citizens on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and all people in Mississippi.”
“As State Land Commissioner and trustee of the Public Trust Lands, it is my duty to protect Mississippi’s land, its water and its resources,” Hosemann said. “The infiltration of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound as a result of solely opening the Bonnet Carré caused devastating effects across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”
The lawsuit specifically asks for a temporary injunction to order the Corps to operate the Bonnet Carré Spillway in conjunction with the Morganza Spillway and to mitigate damage to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
For comparison, the Bonnet Carré Spillway has been opened five times since 2011 and was opened twice in 2019 for a total of 123 days, while the Morganza Floodway has been opened twice in 1973 and 2011.
Hosemann said the freshwater intrusion into the Mississippi Sound negatively impacted Mississippi’s oyster, shrimp, blue crab, and finfish harvests and caused devastating losses to commercial fisherman, charter boat operators, and the tourism industry.
“The effects that we have seen are devastating, and we cannot afford for it to happen again," said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes. "This was necessary. You never want to take legal action, but sometimes when it comes to a point, you have no choice.”
The lawsuit didn’t address the monetary loss to the State and the Coast, but Hosemann said that could come in future litigation.
While Hosemann is set to become the new lieutenant governor, he won't be pulling his support.
“I think it is important to know that he is leaving to go to a different office, but he is not leaving this behind in a sense that we are going to work together to make sure Mississippi is well represented,” said Secretary of State elect, Michael Watson.
Read the full lawsuit here: https://bit.ly/2FarKwI
