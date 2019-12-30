Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

FISHING SEAT FIGHT
Company says rival wrongly reeled in its fishing invention
A Mississippi company says a rival firm stole its idea for a double fishing seat by making prototypes in China and then selling its version on Amazon and other online sites. A lawsuit filed recently in federal court says the founder of Dub-L-Seat designed the side-by-side fishing seats so that friends and family could fish together on a boat. The founder says another Mississippi firm stole his intellectual property and is confusing customers by using similar marketing materials. The CEO of the company that's being sued said he'd not yet seen the lawsuit and declined to comment.
MISSISSIPPI NAVY BASE-VETERANS
Veterans to get more access to Mississippi Navy base
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Some military veterans and their caregivers will soon have more access to a Mississippi Navy base. The Meridian Star reports that a policy change at Naval Air Station Meridian that's new for 2020 will mean that approved veterans can apply for authorization to shop at base commissaries and Navy Exchange stores. They'll also be able to take part in morale, welfare and recreation programs. Base officials say eligible veterans include Purple Heart recipients, former prisoners of war, or veterans with a service-related disability.
STORM DEBRIS
Storm debris cleanup to ramp up in northeast Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Efforts to remove storm debris in northeast Mississippi are expected to ramp up in coming days. Lee County leaders have contracted with a waste hauler to remove trees and limbs that fell when the remnants of a tropical storm struck the region in late October. The county's road manager said crews are expected to be out collecting the debris after the holidays, beginning Friday. Officials are asking county residents with debris on their property to move it to a public road's right of way so that it can be hauled away.
MANHUNT-SLAYING SUSPECT
Search on for Mississippi man wanted in girlfriend's death
PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says authorities are still searching for the boyfriend of a woman found shot to death and dumped along the side of a road. Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis told The Vicksburg Post that warrants for kidnapping and murder have been issued for 31-year-old Darion Hill. He's accused in the slaying of 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks. News outlets say she was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 23 before being discovered on Thursday by men riding four-wheelers. Her body has been sent for an autopsy. Police said Hill should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe.
AMBULANCE CRASH
Mississippi man fatally wounded in crash with ambulance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi man has died after losing control of his car and crashing into an ambulance. Lowndes County coroner Greg Merchant tells The Commercial Dispatch that 59-year-old John Ford lost control of his car early Saturday and crashed into a Noxubee County ambulance that was carrying a patient. He says no one in the ambulance was hurt in the crash. The coroner says it appears that Ford suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of his car.
SILVER DOLLAR CITY-TRAM INJURY
Woman injured getting off moving tram at Silver Dollar City
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi woman was airlifted to a hospital after she was injured while trying to get off a moving tram at Silver Dollar City in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol say the accident happened around noon Sunday. The patrol described the injuries of 64-year-old Sandy Boatner, of Lambert, Mississippi, as serious. A Silver Dollar City spokeswoman stressed that the accident happened in the parking lot, not on a ride.