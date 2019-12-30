Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi sheriff says authorities are still searching for the boyfriend of a woman found shot to death and dumped along the side of a road. Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis told The Vicksburg Post that warrants for kidnapping and murder have been issued for 31-year-old Darion Hill. He's accused in the slaying of 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks. News outlets say she was reported missing by her mother on Dec. 23 before being discovered on Thursday by men riding four-wheelers. Her body has been sent for an autopsy. Police said Hill should be considered armed and dangerous and could be driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe.