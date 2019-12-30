Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CST

AP-US-SMALL-PLANE-CRASH-LOUISIANA
Investigators: Plane in Louisiana crash intact on impact
Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed over the weekend in south Louisiana was intact when it hit the ground. Five people were killed in the Saturday plane crash. They were on their way from Lafayette to Atlanta to watch the Peach Bowl. During a news conference Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg stressed that the investigation into the Saturday crash in Lafayette was still in its early days. But he offered some details of what investigators have learned so far and what they will be looking at in the weeks and months ahead.
SMALL PLANE CRASH-LOUISIANA
NTSB: Poor condition of wreckage will slow plane crash probe
Federal investigators are just beginning to probe for clues as to why a small, twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisiana, killing five people. National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Sunday that no distress calls were made and that much of the aircraft was consumed by fire in the crash after the plane departed Saturday from Lafayette. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said investigators would examine the aircraft's maintenance record and seek evidence from the badly charred debris. But authorities said the lack of a distress call and a flight data recorder will make finding the cause extremely challenging.
PRIESTS-MISSISSIPPI DELTA
Missionary priests help Hispanics in Mississippi Delta
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Catholic priests known as Redemptorists have spent five years expanding outreach to Hispanic residents in the Mississippi Delta. The missionaries are moving away for other assignments. They came to train lay people, priests and others to provide opportunities for worship and support. They helped establish a Hispanic ministry at Our Lady of Victory parish in Cleveland, Mississippi. They have also worked with families on immigration issues. One of the priests is moving to Canada. The others are moving to different parts of the United States.
MARATHON PETROLEUM-TAX PAYMENTS
Parish receives $10M in tax dollars from Marathon Petroleum
GARYVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish has received $10 million from its largest taxpayer and expects to receive another $10 million next month, as the oil company begins paying a higher tax bill. Marathon Petroleum sent the first check earlier this month to government leaders in St. John the Baptist Parish. The second check is expected in January. Marathon is expected to pay $44 million more in taxes to the parish in 2020 compared to this year. About $3 billion of its industrial tax breaks are set to expire. Changes to the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program allow localities to vote on whether to allow tax exemptions.
CONVENIENCE STORE-INCENTIVES
Georgia city sets $2.3M in work for giant convenience store
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia governments will spend almost $2.3 million on traffic and utility improvements to attract a a branch of mammoth Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee's. The Telegraph of Macon reports the committments by the city of Warner Robins and Peach County are part of a deal for Buc-ee's to invest at least $35 million. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said city leaders hope people stopping for Buc-ee's will visit other local attractions. The Warner Robins Buc-ee's is expected to open in early 2021. Long a Texas phenomenon, Buc-ee's opened its first store outside the Lone Star state in January in Robertsdale, Alabama.
POLICE BUILDING CRASH
Louisiana Police: Drunk driver crashes into agency building
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police confirm an impaired driver has been arrested after she veered off a road and crashed into an agency building. State Police said in a news release that the car struck an exterior wall of Louisiana State Police Troop E in Alexandria early Sunday morning, crashing through bricks and exposing office space inside. State Police said troopers arrested 50-year-old Felicia Payne following a breath alcohol test that revealed she was driving over the legal limit. No injuries were reported and the Alexandria Police Department is investigating.
AMTRAK-ALABAMA
Mobile to decide key issue on Amtrak future on Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — City leaders in Mobile, Alabama, are preparing to decide a key issue in restoring passenger train service along the northern Gulf Coast. Council members are scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to commit as much as $3 million over three years to operate Amtrak trains through the city. Passenger trains haven't run through the region since Hurricane Katrina badly damaged rail lines in 2005. Mississippi and Louisiana already have dedicated money toward the project to resume service. Officials at Alabama's main seaport in Mobile worry that passenger trains could interfere with freight traffic.
AP-US-SMALL-PLANE-CRASH-LOUISIANA
Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach's daughter-in-law
ATLANTA (AP) — Several of the victims of a plane crash in Louisiana had ties to a local tech company. Among the five who died Saturday in Lafayette were Gretchen D. Vincent and her 15-year-old son. Vincent was the wife of the CEO of Global Data Systems. The two men who died, including the pilot, were also employees of the Lafayette company. The other fatality was Carley McCord, a well-known sports reporter who was also the daughter-in-law of a Louisiana State University football coach. The passengers were headed to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.