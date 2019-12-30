Jason Garrett “firing” all rumors as he meets with owners

Frisco, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Garrett is currently meeting with Jerry and Stephen Jones in Frisco at The Star.
This news was released via Twitter, from the Cowboys practice facility in Frisco.
Jason Garrett spoke to the players in a meeting earlier today in which he said, “I’m proud of you guys and I appreciate everything you have done for me.”
Jason Garrett has been the Cowboys head coach since 2007. During this time he has a career record of 87-70 as a head coach.
There has been no confirmation on the current status on the coaching staff at this time. We will continue to update as we receive information.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.