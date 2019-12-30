Golden Nugget Casino plans to take guests ‘Under the Sea’ as 2020 kicks off

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As 2019 comes to an end, many coast casinos (if not all) roll out the red carpet for anyone that wants to join in on the fun. The Golden Nugget in Biloxi is no exception. The staff at the Nugget are preparing to take their guests into the depths of the unknown at their New Years’ Eve celebration that will take place in just a few days.
“Right now we’re in the middle of our New Year’s run and, obviously within (the Grand) ballroom, we’re transforming it into the first phase of what’s going to be our big New Years’ Eve event. This is where we’re going to have our player dinners. At the conclusion of those dinners, we’re going to flip the room and it’s going to become a big party," said Scott King, vice president of marketing at the Golden Nugget.
In the casino business, many meetings and conference calls go into events as large as the one King will pull off on Tuesday night. Staff, decorators, entertainment, food and beverage all has to be planned well in advance so that the transition between each of the aspects of the event flow smoothly.
“Our marketing team works with our production team, which comes in from New Orleans, to come up with a theme. It’s Under the Sea. We’re not there yet. The lights will change, but by tomorrow, by the end of the day, we’ll be ready to rock and roll," King told WLOX.
Even though the room will be closed off to the public in the coming days leading to the big party, King said that South Mississippians can expect a good time.
“We can let it out the bag. It’s free drinks, a free champagne toast, we’ll have Eugene Eash and his band and we’ll also have DJ Hurricane. So, it’s a full slate. If someone here on the Mississippi coast is looking or something to do on New Year’s Eve, they need to consider the Golden Nugget," Kind said.
This event promises to be the party of the decade, while still delivering the coastal feel that locals and out-of-towners have come to expect.
“There’s no dress code. Typically people dress a little bit to the T’s, but it’s not a formal event. It’s very relaxed. Eugene Eash and DJ Hurricane ensure that it’s relaxed and a lively time," King said.
Tickets for the event are $50 per person for adults over 21 years of age. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster, on the Golden Nugget website or by visiting the ticket office inside the casino.
If you’re looking for more ways to celebrate the start of 2020, check out Gulf Coast Weekend for a list of New Year’s Eve events in South Mississippi.
