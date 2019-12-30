Dr. Amacker proud of legacy as JCSD superintendent

"I’ve seen the rigor of our expectations of our children go up, and that’s a very good thing,” Amacker added. “The children have responded amazingly to the challenge, and they’re going to continue to do that. We’re here for the children. We’re here to help kids fulfill their careers, and having been in the system for 47 years, I’ve had the privilege and honor of seeing so many of the kids grow up and see their dreams come true.”