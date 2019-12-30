Dr. Amacker proud of legacy as JCSD superintendent

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - Dr. Barry Amacker has spent nearly 50 years working in various roles within the Jackson County School District (JCSD), and now as outgoing superintendent, Dr. Amacker says he’s ready to take on a new role.
“If there was a historical GPS pin that we could drop right here, and go back and see what we looked like 12 years ago versus what we look like now, we’d be very, very pleased,” Amacker said.
Under Amacker’s leadership, students and staff members have received numerous accolades, awards and achievements through the district’s 18 schools and centers.
"I’ve seen the rigor of our expectations of our children go up, and that’s a very good thing,” Amacker added. “The children have responded amazingly to the challenge, and they’re going to continue to do that. We’re here for the children. We’re here to help kids fulfill their careers, and having been in the system for 47 years, I’ve had the privilege and honor of seeing so many of the kids grow up and see their dreams come true.”
John Stryker takes over as the new superintendent when classes resume in 2020.
