Diamondhead mayor files lawsuit to get POA privileges restored

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead Mayor Tommy Schafer is fighting to get back into the country club, and he’s doing it with a lawsuit against the Diamondhead Property Owners Association.
Schafer was suspended from using all POA amenities for six-months following an argument with the POA president that turned physical.
Bob Marthouse accused the mayor of shoving him after a collaborative committee meeting in September, and filed a simple assault charge with police. Schafer went to court in December, and he was found not guilty of the charge.
In light of that verdict, the mayor’s lawsuit is asking for the six-month suspension and a $150 fine from the POA to both be dropped. See the full lawsuit here: https://bit.ly/2F54Ffd
