Delayed Martin Bluff Road widening project may see more progress in 2020

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It was supposed to be completed by now, but there’s still a lot of work to be done on the Martin Bluff Road widening project in Gautier.
Back in 2018, several houses and other structures were torn down from Gautier-Vancleave Road all the way to Martin Bluff Elementary when the project first started. But progress on the project has taken longer than expected.
There were some hold ups due to some electrical boxes issues and some issues with funding with MDOT for the $12 million project.
Gautier Mayor Phil Torjusen says both issues have been worked out and he hopes 2020 will bring more progress to the project.
Upon completion, a stretch of Martin Bluff Road will be three lanes with a six foot sidewalk.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.