Cold tonight, rain later this week

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s north of I-10 and low 40s closer to the coast. New Year’s Eve Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. For NYE festivities, it will be cool in the evening. Lows will be dropping into 40s by the time we ring in the new decade and back into the upper 30s and low 40s starting out New Year’s Day Wednesday morning.