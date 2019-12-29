Saints annihilate Carolina to end regular season 13-3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Much like the LSU-Oklahoma matchup on Saturday, the final result of the Saints-Panthers was apparent in the first half. The Black and Gold absolutely crushed the Carolina Panthers, 42-10, to end the regular season 13-3.
The Saints own the 3-seed and will play the Vikings on Wild Card weekend of the playoffs.
Alvin Kamara found the end zone twice in the first quarter. Kamara scored from 15 yards out, and 1-yard out to give the Saints a 14-0 lead.
Tight end Jared Cook produced the catch of the day with a 21-yard TD. The veteran’s eye-popping grab increased the Saints advantage to 35-0.
Drew Brees ended the afternoon going 19-of-30, 253 yards, and 3 TD’s. Tre’Quan Smith and Taysom Hill also grabbed strikes from No. 9 for a touchdown.
The Black and Gold defense also notched a number on the scoreboard. Former Panther, A.J. Klein, produced a pick-six from 14 yards out.
