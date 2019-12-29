MHP preparing to continue ‘Home For The Holidays’ safety initiative for New Year’s

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is gearing up to continue their ‘Home For The Holidays’ safety initiative.
The New Year’s Enforcement Period will begin Tuesday, December 31 at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Wednesday, January 1 at midnight.
This is intended to place an emphasis on traffic safety regarding motorists traveling throughout the holiday season.
During the 2018 New Year’s period, MHP investigated 92 vehicle crashes including 5 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstate systems.
“No one should begin 2020 with being arrested, facing medical bills, legal fees, and perhaps losing their job,” said MHP.
They also want to remind drivers to always have a designated driver before the festivities begin.
