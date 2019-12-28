Quarterback Change for Mississippi State ahead of Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLOX) - It’s been a game of musical chairs in the quarterback room for Mississippi State this season, mostly due to injuries. The Bulldogs are having to swap starters again, just four days out from the Music City Bowl.
Head coach Joe Moorhead announced Thursday that senior quarterback, Tommy Stevens, will replace freshman Garrett Shrader as starting quarterback due to injury.
According to a 247 Sports report, Shrader and a teammate on the defensive side of the ball were involved in a altercation after a practice drill Thursday, resulting in a eye injury for Shrader. Shrader’s eye won’t require surgery and will be fully healed by the end of January. Shrader has completed 88 of 153 passes for 1,170 yards with eight TDs and five interceptions. He is the Bulldogs’ second-leading rusher with 587 yards on 113 carries and six TDs.
Stevens began the season as MSU’s starting quarterback, prior to injuries, and has started eight games. Stevens leads the team with 9 touchdown passes, completed 80 of 135 passes for 934 yards and five interceptions. He has rushed for 310 yards on 66 carries and three touchdowns. along with 310 rushing yards & 3 rushing touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (6-6) look to end their season with a winning record as they prepare to face Louisville (7-5) Monday, December 30th in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m.
