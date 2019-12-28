Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PROPHET CARTOON CONTEST
US judge calls for retrial of 1 count in Texas attack
PHOENIX (AP) — A US judge has refused to dismiss the entire case against a Phoenix man convicted of providing guns and training two friends who attacked a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest outside Dallas. But she says Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem should be be retried on one count of transporting weapons across state lines. The judge ruled FBI surveillance footage that turned up three years after Kareem's convictions doesn't contain evidence requiring a new trial on all counts. The footage was from a camera outside Kareem's apartment, showing his roommates but not him the day the friends left for Texas, the site of the attack.
ARIZONA OFFICIAL-ADOPTION FRAUD
Panel backs suspension of assessor in Arizona adoption case
PHOENIX (AP) — The discovery of thousands of files related to an Arizona elected official's adoption business on a government laptop cemented a panel's decision to uphold his suspension and push for his removal. Members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors spoke with disgust at times Friday about County Assessor Paul Petersen during a meeting in Phoenix. Content recovered on the laptop and noted in a report to the board included text messages of pregnant women being threatened when they changed their minds about giving up their newborns. Petersen has denied wrongdoing.
ARIZONA WEATHER
Wintry weather making highways slick across Arizona
Wintry weather is making highways across much of Arizona slick due to rain and snow. Snow fell Friday in higher elevations in a broad area extending from Flagstaff and the Grand Canyon in northern Arizona to southeastern Arizona, including along Interstate 10 east of Benson. The National Weather Service forecast new snowfall Friday of up to 5 inches in Show Low and up to 3 inches in Flagstaff. The state Department of Transportation warned of slippery road conditions and urged travelers to “adjust your speed and driving habits accordingly.” The weather service office in Phoenix said the current storm system would exit south-central Arizona on Saturday and be followed by a weaker system Monday and Tuesday.
PALIN CORPORATION-MANSION SALE
Sarah Palin's corporation sells $6.2M Scottsdale mansion
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona property records have confirmed a Scottsdale mansion owned by a corporation tied to Sarah Palin recently sold for $6.2 million. The Arizona Republic reports that the former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate has used a Delaware-based company called Safari Investments to buy and sell homes in the Phoenix area since 2011. Officials say the 7,660-square-foot home located in the Silverleaf neighborhood has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a negative edge pool, an elevator and a collector car garage. The home built by Standing Rock Construction was listed by Ryan Bailey and Patrick Bailey of Platinum Living Realty.
GUNSLINGERS GATHERING CANCELED
Yuma Territorial Prison State Park cancels gunfighters event
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A decline in participation has led Yuma Territorial Prison State Park to cancel an annual showcase of gunfight reenactment groups. The Yuma Sun reports the Gathering of the Gunfighters, which was supposed to take place next month, will go on hiatus while organizers revamp the event for 2021. A spokeswoman for the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area said interest among groups as well as attendance has been low. Typically, actors from Arizona and other states perform their own skits featuring gunfights and humorous dialogue. Reenactment groups' skits are judged and the winner gets prize money.
NEW FREEWAY-VEGETATION
Arizona replanting cactuses, trees along new freeway's route
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is restoring greenery along a newly opened freeway around the south side of metro Phoenix. The department says more than 1,000 cactuses, trees and other native plants removed from the path of the South Mountain freeway are being replanted along the 22-mile (35-kilometers) route. The plants saved for landscaping include saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus and palo verde, mesquite and ironwood trees. ADOT's chief landscape architect, LeRoy Brady, says the agency retained saguaros of any size to avoid losing their decades of growth. The department said replanting began in December.
PEDESTRIAN-UNBORN BABY KILLED
Man, unborn baby dead after car veers onto Phoenix sidewalk
PHOENIX (AP) — An 18-year-old man has died and two teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were injured after a collision sent a car onto a Phoenix sidewalk. Police say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday near 35th Avenue and Bell Road when two cars collided for an unknown reason. The impact caused one car to go onto the sidewalk, where there were several pedestrians. The 18-year-old male victim succumbed to his injuries. A 15-year-old pregnant girl suffered serious injuries and her unborn baby died at the hospital. An 18-year-old female is expected to recover. The two drivers, a man and a woman, were not seriously injured.
CALIFORNIA STORMS
Major Southern California highways reopen after heavy snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Interstate 5 has reopened in Southern California's Tejon Pass after a 36-hour closure caused by a massive snowstorm. Caltrans says the highway reopened Friday, allowing traffic escorted by California Highway Patrol units to flow between the Los Angeles area and the San Joaquin Valley. It's the last of the major highway closures to be cleared since the storm hit the region Wednesday. Snow and ice continue to cause problems on smaller routes as a cold air mass remains in place. The National Weather Service says the storm has moved east into Arizona and there will be a few dry days before more precipitation.