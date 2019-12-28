Fireworks vendors hope to send 2019 off with a bang

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas is now in our rearview mirror with the focus now shifting to another big event.
Sending 2019 off with a bang and launching into 2020, fireworks stands are popping up on almost every corner preparing for the big celebration.
For over 25 years Leonard Cooper Jr. has learned the ins and outs of fireworks sales, and while the names of fireworks have changed over the decades, the big sellers continue to fly off the shelves.
“Well, they like the 500-gram bid display case to bring in the new years. Some of the families will buy one of those and shoot off at midnight. They like the family packs, your artillery shells, and your volcano type fountains,” he said.
As the President of Coast Fireworks since 1991, Cooper said a good season all comes down to mother nature.
“We’re just waiting to see what the weather’s going to do. It’s been a little bit of rain coming in. It’s going to be a little cooler. I think we’re going to be OK on the busy days," he said.
As holiday decorations disappear from stores, the sale of bottle rockets and roman candles skyrocket on the final days of the year.
“Most of the business, like I say, comes down to the 30th and the 31st, and it’s been slow thus far, but finally Christmas is over, so maybe they can concentrate on spending some more family time for the new year," Cooper said.
Safety is Cooper’s No. 1 concern, and he offers a few words of wisdom to everyone.
“When you try to light it, get away from it. Make sure it’s on flat ground, no trees above you or nothing. Don’t ever try to relight anything. If it don’t light, it’s a dud. Leave it alone.”
Remember, it is illegal to shoot fireworks within city limits.
