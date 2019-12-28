County land sales could help with work center needs

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County needs to shuffle some of its property around.
In the end, they are looking for a solution to the aging county work center on Lorraine Road.
A building here, some prime riverfront property there and one white elephant the county can't wait to get rid of.
Together they add up to about $1.5 million worth of real estate the county doesn't need.
The county has had several failed ventures at the former skate park on DeBuys Road and is ready to cut their losses.
“For some reason or another, the county has not been successful in leasing that building, and we just decided it was time to sell it,” said Marlin Ladner, president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors.
Other properties for sale are the former Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District building on Highway 49, a couple of acres on Highway 53 and the former Deadeaux Road Park on the Biloxi River.
Fueling the desire to raise cash is the county’s need to improve or replace their aging county barn on Lorraine Road.
“Dilapidated, if you want to call it that,” Ladner said. “We have the code office and the engineering office there primarily and of course the road department, outside building and grounds. We’re going to have to move them or do something with those buildings.”
One plan to move those county services to the North Harrison County Park proved too expensive at $7-9 million for construction alone.
Now the board is hoping the sale of the excess property will give them more options.
“Give us some revenue to plan with, if we can manage to sell these buildings, and then look at the alternatives that we have, the most reasonable and feasible alternatives that we have to move our departments,” Ladner said.
Ladner said he did not think the board was under any time pressure to find new facilities, and making repairs and staying on Lorraine Road may be an option.
