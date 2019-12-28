Coast hotels preparing for New Year’s Eve visitors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New Year’s Day is right around the corner, and if you haven’t booked your hotel yet, you may want to do so.
We're just four days away from entering a new decade and hotel reservations are gradually filling up.
At the Courtyard by Marriot in Gulfport, the manager said they are completely booked going into New Year’s Eve.
However, Centennial Plaza said they still have some openings.
As you plan your destination for New Year’s Eve, you may want to consider a place to sleep if you’re traveling from far or if you’re near and just want to get away from home.
“Going into New Years we’ve had some healthy pickup. Thankful for a lot of casinos in the area. They’re a big draw that time of the year, so that definitely helps with a lot of our booking. So we’re doing well,” said Lacey Jones, director of sales at Courtyard by Marriot.
Prepare yourself for some fun here on the Gulf Coast. A lot of events will take place at Centennial Plaza as people ring in the new year.
“It’s been a slow pick up for New Year’s Eve for both of the hotels on the property. We are pretty excited about what’s happening at the chapel. We have the all-white winter wonderland celebration for New Year’s Eve featuring the male shark band, and we’re going to have a champagne toast, balloon drop, and then the next day we’ll have some nice little breakfast buffet in the wine bar as well as our Oasis grill,” said Randy Fanugoa, general manager at Centennial Plaza.
With 152 rooms located at the Oasis resort, there are openings, and Fanugao said The Oasis Resort is geared to fit the needs of families with children.
As families travel, they said traffic isn’t what they thought it would be.
“The travel hasn’t been that bad. The traffic on the way here was light so it’s been pleasant, easy traveling," said Jackie and Vicky Macha, two sisters traveling from Texas.
Hotel managers said there aren’t any specials going on, but prices have not increased due to the holidays.
So the hotels are ready for you and your families.
There will be a ball drop at the Centennial plaza and a New Years’ Eve dinner. The dinner is $65 per person, and you can call 228-206-3329 to make reservations.
