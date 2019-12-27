WLOX Holiday Blood Drive hopes to help Red Cross with critical blood shortage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This holiday season, the American Red Cross and WLOX encourage individuals to be the lifeline for patients in need and give something that means something – a blood donation.
This simple, potentially lifesaving act can give those in need another holiday season with family and friends.
Volunteers and employees of the Red Cross have been at the Edgewater Mall since around noon Thursday keeping spirits high and donations coming in.
With t-shirts, cupcakes and other sweets, Missy O’Keefe, an account representative for the Red Cross is hoping to persuade around 500 shoppers to donate blood over the next three days.
“We’d like to collect over 300 pints. Right now, this is our first day, we’re just getting started. We have over 50 people signed in right now, so we’re looking good, but we need a lot more people to hit our goal,” she said.
With the number of donors down in 2019, the Red Cross is currently experiencing a critical shortage.
“We have a constant need for blood, especially during the holidays, and we’re really encouraging everybody to get out and come donate," O’Keefe said.
Looking to help with the shortage, Marla Dow is rolling up her sleeve to potentially save a life.
“Well, last year I came on the last day. I hadn’t planned on coming, but I thought oh that’s a great idea I should just go do it, and I was able to get an appointment. It was pretty packed by then, and so today I came out the first day of the drive thinking, oh maybe I’ll get right in and it’s not bad," Dow said.
The Red Cross is in desperate need of all blood types and donating at the drive is simple.
As long as you are at least 17 years of age, you can preregister online or simply show up and register the day of. Just make sure to bring your driver’s license or donor card.
The holiday blood drive will continue Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. as well as Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.