West Harrison High band heads to California for Tournament of Roses parade

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Magnolia State is being represented at this year’s Tournament of Roses parade for the first time in 30 years and the band selected to perform during the iconic parade is right here from South Mississippi.
Around 300 band members and chaperones with the West Harrison High Hurricanes boarded six different flights in New Orleans early Friday morning.
All of their flights are expected to land in Los Angeles around 2 p.m. The parade will be held in Pasadena, Cali., on New Year’s Day.
This is the second prestigious event the Hurricanes have been invited to perform at in just the last few years. In 2017, the marching band walked the streets of New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Only 16 bands were selected to play in this year’s parade. West Harrison High will march with bands from Mexico, El Salvador, Denmark and many others from across the U.S.
Bands are selected based on a variety of criteria including marching ability and entertainment value. In addition to performing in the parade, bands will also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2019, at Pasadena City College.
You can watch the Tournament of Roses Parade live on Jan. 1, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. on WLOX-ABC!
