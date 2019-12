Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with hit-or-miss rain showers possible at any time. Highs will range from the mid 60s to lower 70s. Tonight, expect cloudy skies with mild temperatures in the lower 60s. A few hit-or-miss rain showers will be possible. A cold front is expected to move through the area on Sunday. Strong thunderstorms will be possible in advance of the front late Saturday night and Sunday. Heavy rain will be possible around the middle and end of next week.