Tobacco, vape retailers have mixed reactions to raising legal age to sell

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The reaction is mixed among retailers of tobacco and e-cigarettes over the new law raising the legal age to purchase their products to 21.
While there is some confusion over the legal timetable, many are worried about the hit they will take regardless of when the law is enforced.
Coastal Vapes owner Rich Fernandez said he will always abide by the law, but he wants proper protocol.
Until that happens, it’s business as usual.
“It’s very frustrating as a retailer when you’re hearing it from word of mouth or hearing it on Facebook posts, and you haven’t been notified officially,” he said.
While some retailers are implementing the law right now, Fernandez and others are holding off, for good reason.
The legislation signed by President Donald Trump suggested it take effect in six to nine months, but the Federal Drug Administration has decided to enforce the age limit immediately.
“Everything is still cloudy,” Fernandez said. “We’re hearing everything from nine months to summer of 2020. So, we’ll see how it goes and when it happens, it happens.”
To make things more confusing, the FDA is also acknowledging it will publish a final rule within 180 days. The legislation says regulations will take effect no more than 90 days after that rule is published.
Regardless of when it happens, Fernandez is not too worried about the effect.
“We’re going to lose about 40% of sales to that,” he said. “But, you know, we have a huge demographic. We sell from 18-year-olds to 60-year-olds. I’m not complaining,” he added with a laugh. “I’ll take this over a flavor ban.”
Likewise, several tobacco stores on the Gulf Coast are still selling to 18-year-olds until the official word comes down.
Although no operators would comment on the record, most agree that the new law will be devastating to their businesses.
Long-time Coastal Vapes customer Scott Hoverman has an old-school attitude about the law.
“I mean, if you’re old enough to be drafted and go to work for your country, you should be able to have a beer, a cigarette or vape or whatever you want,” he said. “But, as far as keeping it out of the hands of kids, I’m OK with that.”
The FDA said on its website that it will provide additional details on the issue as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.