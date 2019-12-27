Several lights still out on the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge

BILOXI-OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several of the lights along the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge are still out. City leaders said they’re fed up and want something done about it.
Hundreds of people walk the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge every single day.
“I have walked it at night and you’re kind of scared. You go over the bridge and you’re not quite sure what’s on the other side. It’s kind of dark against the rail," said Ocean Springs resident Monique Dellenger. She walks the bridge about 15 times a month, usually in the mornings.
“I have three kids. I can’t do it at night," she laughed.
Once the sun sets, the walkway isn’t as bright. Many of the lights are out.
“If there weren’t any lights it would feel very weird, especially I would think with all the headlights coming toward you and sort of blinding you,” added Bruce Causey.
Ocean Springs Mayor Shea Dobson said bottom line, the lights on the bridge need be on every single night.
“I just want to see the lights on. I just want to get it done," Dobson said.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation maintains the bridge lights, but it’s been falling through the cracks.
“MDOT is stretched far too thin in this state," Dobson said. “Over the years, through decades and decades, we’ve had a bunch of politicians who want to keep adding stuff and adding stuff onto the taxpayer rolls without any idea how to do it.”
Dobson said MDOT, Ocean Springs and the City of Biloxi about two months ago came to an agreement. MDOT would replace the lights with LEDs and Ocean Springs and Biloxi would share the maintenance cost, but that fell through.
“It was almost like a double taxation. We’re paying MDOT to maintain the lights and the highway, now we’re responsible for it. So why are our residents, it just doesn’t make any sense," Dobson said.
Dobson said he has a meeting scheduled with MDOT in January, and he’s hoping to get this issue fixed.
WLOX News Now’s Taren Reed reached out to MDOT but as of this report, she hasn't heard back.
