Reports: Antonio Brown working out with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLOX) - Free agent Antonio Brown is getting a workout with the New Orleans Saints on Friday morning as the team does its due diligence on the embattled wide receiver, according to ESPN.
Brown posted a picture of his workout waiver on social media Friday morning, but it has since been deleted.
One of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade, Brown was traded out of Pittsburgh and released in Oakland after his off-field antics became too much for those teams. The Patriots signed him anyway, and just days later a woman filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of rape was filed against him by his personal trainer, who claims she was assaulted at Brown's home.
He played in one game, then was released after the team learned he tried to intimidate a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
He has denied all of the allegations against him.
Saints star receiver Michael Thomas has been limited in practice this week with a hand injury, but sources have suggested his ailment is not significant and that Brown’s visit is not related to Thomas’ status.
The 31-year-old Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who had seven, one-thousand yard seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Even if the Saints sign Brown, he could end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt list until the investigation into the sexual assault complaint is complete.
