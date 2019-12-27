Mobile home fire being investigated for possible arson

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County fire completely destroyed a mobile home Thursday afternoon.
The fire was reported on McGuire Drive off Turan Road around 4:30 p.m. Five trucks and 12 firefighters responded to the fire, which endangered another trailer nearby.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Harrison County Fire Marshals Office and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for possible arson.
The mobile home was vacant and no injuries were reported by the Harrison County Fire and Rescue.
