Milestone reached in Biloxi’s 55-mile infrastructure project

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Oscar Renda, the company contracted to complete a 55-mile infrastructure project in Biloxi, is making more progress each day.
Last week, paving crews laid down the last stretch of asphalt base course north of the CSX railway. The work included several blocks around the north end of Forrest Avenue, which is between Bayview Avenue and Keesler AFB gate at Meadows Drive.
Two other sections outside Oscar Renda’s work remain. They include the unpaved section at Division Street that is part of the new Keesler gate being constructed and a block of Magnolia Street that has seen some delays after a gas line was improperly installed by the gas company.
Oscar Renda Contracting will now turn to finishing up driveways, sidewalks and landscaping throughout the overall work area.
