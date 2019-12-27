Liberty visits LSU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Flames are led by seniors Scottie James and Caleb Homesley. James has averaged 10.3 points and 7.6 rebounds while Homesley has recorded 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Skylar Mays and Emmitt Williams, who have combined to score 30.7 points per outing.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 38.6 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 86 percent of his free throws this season.