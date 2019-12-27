Christmas sales draw customers in post-holiday season

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Stores across South Mississippi are holding big sales to get rid of holiday inventory and make space for the new year.
Like many retailers after Christmas, Robin’s Nest in Pass Christian has some items left over from its holiday inventory
“You stock up and you try your best to find things that are going to be something that someone would want to purchase," said store owner Dorothy Roberts.
So what is there to do with the gifts that don’t make it under the tree?
“You put them on discount, so we’re having an after Christmas sale," Roberts said.
The sale includes ornaments, stationery, kitchenware and other household products. Many businesses shut doors for the holidays, but Roberts said now is a great time to stay open.
“In our town, we have a lot of people who come in with visitors and family members from California, for instance," she said.
Janice Keough brought along her husband and his sister, who lives in California. Keough noted that she loves bringing family to this store before dropping them off to the airport. It wasn’t long before she found something to take home.
“I just found this glass for my daughter today that she broke so I’m very excited,” Keough said.
Roberts said post-Christmas sales allow room for growth.
“Sometime in January we’ll be finished with a project that we have going on right now and we’ll have more room for displays," she said.
The store’s open doors give out-of-towners decorations at a discount and a Coastal shopping experience.
“It’s been a wonderful place to come and bring back a little bit of Mississippi with you,” Keough said.
The National Retail Federation says the average American spent $700 on gifts this holiday season.
