Boyfriend wanted after missing woman found dead in Claiborne Co.

CLAIRBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing woman has been found dead in Claiborne County, her boyfriend is being sought in her murder.
Sheriff Frank Davis said that 21-year-old Quawanda Hicks was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 3 p.m. on Thursday December 26th after being missing for nearly a week. Her body was found on Willow Road.
Hicks was last seen with her boyfriend Darion Hill. The two were reported missing just a few days before Christmas.
Sheriff Davis said that Hill is now wanted for Hick’s murder. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Hill was last seen with Hicks riding in a brown colored, older model Tahoe.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.