Bay St. Louis features Oyster Drop in New Year’s Eve celebration

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - This New Year’s Eve, the City of Bay St. Louis is getting ready to host an Oyster Drop to ring in 2020.
A giant oyster currently sits on top of North Beach Restaurant and Bar, overlooking The Blind Tiger and the Bay St. Louis Harbor. The sculpture takes on the textures and curves of a real oyster and features a pearl of lights in the center, looking as realistic as ever.
People will be able to watch the oyster drop during the city’s free New Year’s Eve celebration. The family-friendly festivities will include live entertainment, a bonfire and fireworks display as people cheer on the start of a new decade.
Ward 4 Councilman Larry Smith said the event will be a good alternative for those who want to party without the hustle of navigating a busier city like New Orleans.
“Rather than being in a huge throng of people, you can come here to the Bay, be relaxed and be amongst your friends," Smith said.
The oyster was designed by developer Jim MacPhaille and local artist Steve Barney, also known as the Mad Potter of Bay St. Louis.
