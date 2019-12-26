Warm Thursday, few showers possible

Patchy fog possible this morning. Temperatures will be much warmer than normal this morning in the 60s; normally a late-December morning brings temps in the 40s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy on Thursday, and there could be a few rain showers, especially closer to the Louisiana state line. High temperatures on Thursday will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight, expect scattered showers with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We’ll see a few showers off the Gulf for Friday and Saturday. Then a cold front brings better rain chances for Sunday. Next Monday looks cooler and drier.