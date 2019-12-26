Police: Shooting in Gautier leaves one person injured

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A shooting early Thursday in a Gautier neighborhood has residents on edge.
Police say one person was shot in the 900 block of Victoria Drive, which is in the Cambridge Square neighborhood.
Residents in the area called police just after 7 a.m. to report hearing gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to find where the shots were fired but did not find a victim.
Shortly after, police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had been taken by private vehicle to Singing River Hospital. Police were unable to say where the person was shot or how bad the injury is but did say that the victim is undergoing emergency surgery.
Gautier Police are now interviewing witnesses and investigating the shooting to find out what happened. No suspects have been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Anonymous tips can also be made online at the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website or by calling 877-787-5868.
