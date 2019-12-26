Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHURCH MASS JOURNEY
Sisters complete goal of Mass at New Orleans' churches
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two elderly sisters have completed their goal of attending mass at every single Catholic church in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. It took them nearly 20 years. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that Beverly Kelly and her sister, Pat Mahaffey, crossed the final church off their list on Sunday when they attended 11 a.m. mass at the St. Joseph Abbey Church near Covington. It was the 160th church where the sisters attended Mass. That's more than the 120 churches and chapels in the archdiocese. But some churches have closed since they started their journey. They also went to some churches outside the New Orleans area.
HEMP FARMING-LOUISIANA
Louisiana readying the rules for industrial hemp farming
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Industrial hemp is being promoted as a new cash crop for Louisiana's struggling farmers. The state agriculture department is fast-tracking the regulations for the newly legal commodity, with the first grower licenses expected to win approval in February. Lawmakers overwhelmingly agreed to legalize industrial hemp growth and processing earlier this year to help farmers diversify their crops. Hemp is a member of the cannabis plant family but contains only low levels of the THC chemical compound that causes a high for marijuana users. Hemp is used for textiles, fuels, clothing, rope and other products.
PLANT EXPANSION
Edwards announces AFCO Industries expansion in central La
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A company that makes metal weather stripping and other building construction components is expanding its facility in central Louisiana and closing its plant in Alabama. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and AFCO Industries President and CEO Don Fowler said Monday that the company will make a $3.62 million investment to expand its facility in Alexandria. AFCO will close its plant in Pell City, Alabama and transfer jobs and operations to the Louisiana location. With this project, the company is adding 93,000-square-feet of production and warehouse space to its Alexandria operation. AFCO's move will create 16 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $25,250 per year, plus benefits
HOTEL COLLAPSE-DEMOLITION
New Orleans mayor gets behind Hard Rock demolition plans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Despite opposition from preservationists, New Orleans' Mayor LaToya Cantrell is getting behind a proposal to tear down three buildings as part of a plan to demolish the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel. According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Cantrell said Monday she backed the proposal after consulting engineers who said the work is necessary to safely bring down the Hard Rock. The additional demolitions were floated by the Hard Rock Hotel's developers. Preservationists say they would further damage the historic nature of Canal Street.
BOY INSIDE STOLEN CAR
Running car stolen with 4-year-old boy inside; boy safe
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a running car was stolen with a 4-year-old boy inside, but the child was found safe in the car, which was abandoned about five blocks away. Police spokesman Juan Barnes said Tuesday that the child's father left the boy in the running car while he visited relatives Monday evening and a teenager apparently drove off in it. He says the unidentified youth is wanted on a kidnapping charge. Barnes says the boy's father was not cited for leaving the child in the car.
RIVERBOAT TO LAND CASINO
Louisiana OK's 1st riverboat casino request to move to land
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has approved its first application to move a riverboat casino to land. The Gaming Control Board approved the application from the owners of a Lake Charles-area riverboat on Thursday. Eighteen months ago, the Louisiana legislature decided that state-regulated casinos outside New Orleans don't have to stay on the water. The Advocate reports that Eldorado Resorts plans a new $112.7 million casino between the parking lot and hotel for the Isle of Capri riverboat in Westlake. The new casino will be nearly triple the size of the riverboat.
MISSISSIPPI AGRICULTURE
Poultry, timber remain Mississippi's top crops in 2019
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Poultry and timber remain atop Mississippi's agricultural economy. Mississippi State University says broilers, eggs and chickens brought nearly $2.8 billion to the state’s economy while timber brought in about $1.5 billion. Poultry was down 3% from a record high in 2018. Extension Service poultry specialist Tom Tabler says the big challenges were lower egg prices and a growing industry shift to poultry raised without any use of antibiotics. Severance taxes collected from timber sales are expected to be up from both 2018 and 2019. Final figures won't be in until February.
WHOOPING CRANE SHOT
$6000 for tips in shooting of endangered whooping crane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rewards totaling $6,000 are being offered for information leading to arrest and conviction of whoever shot an endangered whooping crane more than a year ago. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the reward Monday. The crane was found with a broken wing on Nov. 2, 2018, in Acadia Parish. It had to be euthanized. Four groups or agencies and one individual are offering $1,000 to $2,000 each. A total of $7,500 in rewards was offered in February but went unclaimed. A department spokesman says some of those donors were unable to continue their offers.