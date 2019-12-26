Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Between them Tom Brady and Drew Brees have played 38 pro football seasons. It's 39 if you count 2008 when the New England star wrecked his knee in Week 1. Both probably should be long retired and counting the days until their induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, they're still slinging away _ and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl. Both teams are 12-3 and have won their divisions.