Harrison County Christmas cardboard recycling program expanding

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - When you’ve got a good thing going, make it bigger.
That's just what the Harrison County Beautification Commission is doing with their Christmas Cardboard Recycling program.
This year, they are adding a fourth drop-off location for all that extra trash that the holidays create.
“We had great participation and that’s what motivated us to do it again,” said Commission Director Kelly Griffin.
Edgewater Mall will join Long Beach Harbor, the Harrison County work center on Cowan-Lorraine Road and the D’Iberville Civic Center as drop-off locations.
“And we’re looking at more sites for next year already," Griffin said.
Griffin said they learned there was an extra bonus to the program for recyclers.
“What we didn’t think about and we heard last year a lot was that this was a theft deterrent, so when you get a new TV and Amazon boxes all sitting outside your house, people can see what all you got for Christmas. So this service is just to be able to get those boxes out from your home and get them recycled properly and responsibly,” she said.
Last year, the program almost filled three 30-yard dumpsters provided by Waste Management, helping the Utility Authority and the citizens of Harrison County earn the state recycler of the year title, something Griffin doesn’t mind bragging about.
“Christmas cardboard recycling, Christmas tree recycling, our household hazardous waste second Saturday event. So we’re offering the citizens of Harrison County many many different ways to properly recycle household goods,” Griffin said.
The Christmas Cardboard Recycling will be Saturday, Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.
