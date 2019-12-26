Harbor Lights Winter Festival gives families dazzling Christmas Day display

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For the first time since the Harbor Lights Winter Festival began five years ago, visitors were able to view the lights on Christmas Day.
The festival, which has previously been closed on Dec. 25, opened its gates Wednesday night, allowing families to carry over the Christmas fun after dark.
Guests walked around Jones Park drinking hot chocolate, roasting marshmallows and gazing at the thousands of dancing lights.
Roberta Hillman and her family were one of many groups who enjoyed the festive scene.
“The feeling of all these lights, it just makes you feel into the Christmas spirit,” said Hillman.
With over one million lights on display and unique holiday decorations, Aisha Vaughns had to come take a look.
“This is our first time. I got my little brother here. I just like the colors, you know, very bright," said Vaughns. "You know it’s different from other places.”
City leaders made the decision to open the festival after many visitors and residents said they wanted to see the lights on Christmas Day.
Justin Fayard attended the light show and said he thinks the City of Gulfport definitely made the right decision.
“I think it’s a great idea. I think the fact that families go and see everybody during the day and at night, we come to see the lights," said Fayard. "I think it’s a great opportunity for all families that are together that day to come see it. That’s what we did.”
Fayard believes all the lights really help put the perfect bow on the holidays for his family.
“We come to the Harbor Lights pretty much every year," he said. "I mean with the family, we enjoy it every single year. So it’s becoming a tradition to do this. Every year whenever we come, we try to make it a little more special.”
If you couldn’t make it out on Christmas Day, don’t worry! The Harbor Lights Festival will open at 5:30 p.m. every night through Dec. 31, 2019.
For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets online, visit the Harbor Lights Winter Festival website.
