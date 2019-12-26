Give the gift of life this season at WLOX’s Holiday Blood Drive

“Survivors like Ryder help remind us why donating blood is a great way to give back and help patients who don’t get a holiday break from needing blood,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager of the Red Cross Alabama-Mississippi Blood Services Region. “This creates a greater need for donations during the winter months. We thank WLOX and the Gulf coast community for a long-standing tradition of donating and making it possible for others to receive the blood products they need for the past three decades.”