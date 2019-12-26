Give the gift of life this season at WLOX’s Holiday Blood Drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas may be over but it’s still the season for giving! Ring in 2020 by giving blood at WLOX’s Annual Holiday Blood Drive.
We’re teaming up with American Red Cross to collect blood for patients throughout South Mississippi who are in need of lifesaving blood transfusions.
You can roll up your sleeves to help Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edgewater Mall near the entrance to Belk.
Since the start of this holiday blood drive three decades ago, the people of South Mississippi have helped the Red Cross collect over 12,000 pints of blood. Just one donation alone can help save up to three lives.
Giving blood is an easy way to impact someone’s life while impacting the community. Blood transfusion is the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the U.S. Yet, only 3 out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need, like Ryder Oliver.
On March 26, 2018, Ryder Oliver was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor called medulloblastoma at the age of 3. He immediately underwent a 5.5 hour brain surgery to remove the tumor and then received his first of many blood transfusions. Ryder then completed three rounds of chemotherapy, three rounds of high dose chemotherapy and three stem cell transplants. He finished his treatment Oct. 12, 2018, and he is currently cancer free.
“Survivors like Ryder help remind us why donating blood is a great way to give back and help patients who don’t get a holiday break from needing blood,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager of the Red Cross Alabama-Mississippi Blood Services Region. “This creates a greater need for donations during the winter months. We thank WLOX and the Gulf coast community for a long-standing tradition of donating and making it possible for others to receive the blood products they need for the past three decades.”
Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.
Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org sponsor code WLOX or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
