First off-bottom oyster harvest since spillway disaster looking good

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you thought the oyster industry in South Mississippi was dead after the spillway disaster, a handful of oyster farmers can show proof that it is alive and growing.
For almost two months now, they have been hauling in their first bounty since the freshwater intrusion, courtesy of the off-bottom aquaculture program begun by the Department of Marine Resources south of Deer Island.
Deer Island Oyster Company, managed by Kevin Gabbert, is one of those entrepreneurial businesses.
“We roll these out and we call them the Southern Pearls, and they’re going exclusively to the Half Shell Oyster House,” he said. “But we do sell them retail, and we will eventually get with other distributors and hopefully sell them worldwide.”
Mark McQueen of Coast Foods is another partner with this company, and that will help meet their ultimate goal.
“We have our own distribution,” McQueen said. “We have 18 wheelers and tractors that we can transport this stuff anywhere across the country.”
After paying off their initial infrastructure costs, operators of the company expect to turn a profit in about three years.
That’s in large part because these oysters are resilient. About half of the company’s original seeds survived the freshwater intrusion and were transported to another oyster farm in Bayou La Batre, Alabama until the salinity on the Mississippi Coast improved.
“We were able to move the ones we had before because, relatively speaking, about 250,000 is not a lot of oysters when they’re four millimeters big,” Gabbert said.
They are fast-growing. Since these triploid oysters don’t spawn and reproduce, they spend all their time eating.
“By the time we get through one cycle, we’re going back to the next one,” McQueen said. “These things grow so fast. It’s hard to believe we’re buying them pretty much the size of a dime or smaller and then within seven months, they’ve grown to full harvest size.”
They are a consistent size and are available year-round.
“We’ve scattered our supplies out,” McQueen said. “Every two months we plant an additional seed to try to keep a year-round, consistent harvestable supply.”
They are, of course, tasty.
“Once people start eating these, I mean, I don’t think they’ll ever go back to eating a raw oyster off the bottom.”
The Deer Island Company has been in operation since April.
