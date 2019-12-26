Depression and anxiety can feel worse during the holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Most people look forward to the holiday season, but it can be a stressful time for others.
“Depression and anxiety are two of the most under diagnosed mental health conditions that people have in general,” social worker Melissa Wilkes Donahue said. "I think that when the holidays come around, it only exacerbates some things that are usually already there.”
Financial struggles can trigger depression.
“Make sure you set a budget; just because you want to get somebody the best gift in the world, doesn’t mean you need to go over and beyond your budget. Because your credit card statement is still going to be there come January,” said Donahue.
But perhaps this Christmas, someone is missing from around the tree. The loss of a loved one can be difficult to deal with, but Donahue said it’s important to address the fact head-on.
“But letting their memory live on by sharing stories with maybe people that didn’t know them, and talking about those loved ones because we all know it’s a different feeling,” she said.
Though seeking out help is necessary, you also need to check in on others.
“Reaching out to those folks that you know either have lost someone or just may not have family or friends to be around for the holidays. Checking up on people I think is an important thing for all of us to do on a regular basis but especially during the holidays when people feel that extra sense of loneliness. When they don’t have people around," said Donahue.
