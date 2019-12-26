Coast leaders file federal lawsuit to change procedures for future spillway openings

In its first 70 years of existence, the Bonnet Carré Spillway has opened a total of eight times. Since 2008, the spillway has been opened six times. In 2018 and 2019, the spillway opening in consecutive years for the first time. In 2019, the spillway for the first time opened twice in a single year, for a total of 123 days - almost twice as long as any previous opening.