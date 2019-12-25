Fourth graders raises $19,000 to buy Christmas gifts for children in need

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A 4th grader at North Bay Elementary School is having a Merry Christmas knowing she helped put a smile on the faces of many other children.
As part of Millie’s Movement, Millie Brignone sold bracelets to help buy gifts for children in need.
To say the effort was a success is an understatement. Millie raised $19,000 and by partnering with Toys for Tots, Hancock Resource Center and CASA, she was able to hand out gifts to 350 families.
“It makes me feel really good. I just wish I could see the what the kids’ emotions are like when they see their presents,” Brignone said. “I want them to feel the same joy I feel on Christmas morning.”
Mille gave thanks to all who donated to her cause, and she plans to do it again next year.
