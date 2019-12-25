Procrastinators searching for the perfect present

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Checkout scanners have been beeping non stop across the Coast these last few weeks. That includes Christmas Eve where many stores were filled to the brim.
“So, it is procrastination all over. I think everybody waited until the last minute,” said shopper Willete Dixon.
While Melissa Fisher didn’t wait until the last minute. She wanted to pick up a few more items she missed while shopping online.
“Sometimes that online shopping... We think that we got it all covered. We get it all wrapped, and we get it underneath," said Fisher. "It looked like the Grinch stole Christmas at my house, so I opted to come out and to add to, ad lib a little. Not necessary things, but fun things to give it that bountiful plentiful look.”
A look that many seem to be reaching for as many shopping hot spots were packed all day long.
“It has been extremely busy, especially at the mall. I was in Victoria Secret, and the line was to the back of the store," said Willete Dixon. "So, it has been really crazy, and then I noticed there was just a whole lot of people at the mall, like the parking lot was practically filled.”
Even with thousands of south Mississippians strolling through the stores in search of the perfect present, everyone appeared to be in a pleasant mood.
“Actually everybody has been very nice, as much as you can be. You see a little stress but not too bad. Most everybody has been really nice," Neecee Butler.
