Police: Slidell man shot teenage son before killing himself Christmas Eve morning

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -Christmas Eve morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Slidell-area residence following a domestic disturbance that ultimately left one man dead and his son injured.
Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 24), deputies were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of Dockside Drive in Slidell in reference to reports of shots being fired.
Once on scene, deputies learned a 53-year-old man had punched his 51-year-old wife in the face before retrieving a gun and shooting the couple’s 15-year-old son in the arm. He then fled to the garage and shot himself. He was transported to a local-area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The son was also transported to a local-area hospital and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
