Mississippi city OKs plan to seek millions in unpaid fines

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is going after state income tax refunds to recover unpaid fines due to the city.
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday approved an agreement with Municipal Intercept Co. LLC to work with the Mississippi Department of Revenue to put a lien on an individual’s state income tax refund if they owe the city money, The Vicksburg Post reported.
Municipalities are authorized to take money owed for past due fines or other debts from a person’s state income tax refund under a bill approved in the 2018 session of the Mississippi Legislature.