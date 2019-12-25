Gulfport women’s group brings Christmas to on duty firefighters

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When Lorraine Santo lived in Detroit, her home was near a fire station. When that home caught on fire, and the nearby firefighters saved it, she decided she had to come up with a way to say thank you. “We gave them a turkey and ham,” Santo remembered.
Her family donated the food that year at both Thanksgiving and Christmas. More than a half century later, she’s still paying it forward.
Santo and the Gulfport Women’s Club make sure Christmas Day is a celebration for on duty firemen. The group raises money to feed every Gulfport fireman who works on Christmas. Santo does the shopping. The feast this year centered around steaks and turkey. “I just do it because it’s something I should do,” she said on Christmas Day as she prepared to visit Gulfport’s Central Fire Station.
When Santo first brought holiday food to Gulfport firefighters, her donations went to station 10. That’s the firehouse closest to her home. "They were always good to us,' she said. Today, her partnership with the Gulfport Women’s Club means she can feed firefighters at every station. “I don’t have a reason,” she said. “I just do it because I want to.”
