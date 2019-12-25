Food, fellowship spice up Christmas for everyone

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s become a Christmas tradition. Every December 25, hundreds of South Mississippi families start their holidays as festive volunteers. They jam into the Lyman Community Center. Some wear Christmas pajamas. Others show up in Christmas sweaters. Throughout the morning they sing Christmas carols while filling plates with ham, dressing and other traditional holiday delicacies.
Feed The Needy is nearly 30 years old. In that time, Harrison County law enforcement agencies have found a way to bring holiday cheer to thousands of men and women who might otherwise miss out on the joys of Christmas. A plate of food delivered to homes across Harrison County may not seem like much. But, for law enforcers, and for the volunteers, the program taps into why Christmas is such a special time of year.
Harrison County deputies prepared the holiday feast in the wee hours of Christmas morning. Volunteers filled plates starting at 8:00 a.m. A second batch of volunteers delivered those plates, and a few minutes of fellowship, to more than 2,000 needy members of the community who signed up for a Feed The Needy meal.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.