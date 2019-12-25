Dept. of Defense calls on Navy to build less warships, according to report

“I’d remind the Pentagon that through the authorization and appropriations processes, Congress will ultimately decide the sizes of our manned and unmanned fleets,” Rep. Palazzo said. “As the representative for the fourth district of Mississippi, I will never stop working to ensure that the greatest shipbuilders in the world, right here on the Gulf Coast, continue to build the greatest ships for our Navy and Marine Corps. Now more than ever we need these multi-mission ships to fight against the real threats from countries like Russia and China. I find it doubtful that Congress would buy into this plan to limit construction of destroyers while we are actively working to rebuild our military.”