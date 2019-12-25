Christmas Day mass brings people together, moves some to tears

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Every year, families come together on Christmas to continue traditions and start new ones. Across the Coast, families did everything from volunteering to attending different church services.
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cathedral held their annual Christmas day mass service but for one couple, it was anything but ordinary.
Christmas can be a lonely time for many people who have lost loved ones or for parents whose kids are no longer at home.
“We’re empty nesters and our children live in New Mexico," said Mary Boudreaux. "We can’t always be together for the holidays. So, we just decided we were going to come here.”
Mary and her husband Al are from Houma, La. Nearly two decades ago, they attended a service at Nativity BVM. The couple are vacationing in Biloxi for the holidays and decided to attend the Christmas Day mass at the Catholic church.
The Boudreauxs, along with dozens of others, took time out Christmas morning to hear Father Colten share the message for the true meaning of this holiday season.
“It was a beautiful mass. It just touched my heart," said Mary.
She was so moved by the service because it made her realize just how much she had to be thankful for.
“I just feel like we’re so blessed to have our health and to have our family and that God has touched us both. And that’s how I feel," said Mary, wiping tears from her eyes.
And for anyone looking for ideas to start their Christmas off next year. Mary has a suggestion.
“I feel like they should come here and experience this and let God touch their hearts.”
