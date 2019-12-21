Calm and cool Christmas night

Merry Christmas! We’ll only cool down into the mid 50s by Thursday morning. More cloud cover is expected late tonight, and a little fog is possible. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out.
It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with highs near 70. A few showers may pass by on Friday with highs near 70.
The humidity will increase on Saturday ahead of our next cold front. Some showers are possible with highs in the low 70s. As the front pushes through, we’ll see scattered showers on Sunday. Highs will be near 70. We’ll cool off into the 40s by Monday morning.
