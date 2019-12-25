Biloxi soup kitchen opens its doors on Christmas Day

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re homeless, you rely on the generosity of others. Loaves and Fishes opened its doors Christmas Day so people who might not have a place to grab breakfast or lunch could enjoy a warm holiday meal.
The Biloxi soup kitchen got a helping hand from the Coastal Block Captains to serve two Christmas meals. Volunteers served breakfast at 7:30. They invited people back for a holiday lunch at 11:30. On the lunch menu were traditional goodies. Loaves and Fishes served ham, corn, potato salad and desserts. And it provided those in need a few minutes of Christmas joy.
Coastal Block Captains are a non-profit group that fills in the gaps to help organizations like Loaves and Fishes provide assistance to the community.
The Davenport family provided some of that joy. It was clear from a Facebook post they wanted this Christmas to be special for everyone. The Davenports came to Loaves and Fishes Christmas morning, spread holiday cheer, and donated a few Christmas gifts. A Loaves and Fishes Facebook post celebrated the Davenports’ generosity. “What did Aubreigh want for Christmas,” the post asked. “To give from her heart to others." Aubreigh donated toys and lightly used items from her closet so people who might not have as much as she does could feel good this Christmas. "Merry Christmas to the Davenport family,” the Loaves and Fishes Facebook post proclaimed.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.