Biloxi soup kitchen opens its doors on Christmas Day

The Davenport family provided some of that joy. It was clear from a Facebook post they wanted this Christmas to be special for everyone. The Davenports came to Loaves and Fishes Christmas morning, spread holiday cheer, and donated a few Christmas gifts. A Loaves and Fishes Facebook post celebrated the Davenports’ generosity. “What did Aubreigh want for Christmas,” the post asked. “To give from her heart to others." Aubreigh donated toys and lightly used items from her closet so people who might not have as much as she does could feel good this Christmas. "Merry Christmas to the Davenport family,” the Loaves and Fishes Facebook post proclaimed.