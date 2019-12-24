Warmer and sunnier for Christmas Eve Tuesday

It’s a sunny Christmas Eve Tuesday for much of coastal Mississippi. However, cloudier skies are lingering over Harrison and Jackson Counties. Temperatures will still climb into the 60s this afternoon. Those with sunshine will make it to the mid and upper 60s. Those stuck under clouds may only see temps rise into the lower 60s. Either way, it will be warmer than yesterday’s 50s. Patchy areas of fog can’t be ruled out late tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the lower 50s. While high pressure will keep our weather nice and dry for Christmas Day Wednesday, rain chances may increase around Friday into the weekend as a cold front approaches the area from the west.