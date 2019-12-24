Visitors to Harbor Lights translate into business boost for downtown Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - 1.2 million lights illuminate Jones Park during the Christmas season for the Harbor Lights Winter Festival, and for many visiting the festival is just part of the holiday experience.
So far this year, more than 60,000 people have entered the gates of the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival. Just across Hwy. 90 from Jones Park and inside Patio 44, Long Beach resident, Mark Williams, with his family visiting from out of town were having a full night out on Monday getting a bite to eat before enjoying the lights.
“It’s just great to be with your family to have something of this magnitude to go out enjoy the lights and be with your family. It enhances the whole Christmas spirit,” Williams said.
A few blocks away from Jones Park, El Agave owner, Mercedes Carranza, can set his calendar by the nights the light show is happening.
“Once they turn the switch on for the Christmas lights, we can really tell the difference in business,” said Carranza.
When the lights are on, Carranza sees a clear bump in business and has extra staff working between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“I couldn’t wait for Thanksgiving more than any time this year because I knew that when the lights came on you could tell the difference from one weekend to the next,” said Carranza.
The customers stopping in before or after seeing the lights are from all over.
“They let me know they’re coming from Ocean Springs, Bay St. Louis and up north,” Carranza said.
Before the season started, Gulfport officials set a goal of attracting 80,000 visitors to Jones Park. Based on the crowds in his restaurant, Carranza thinks the goal is within reach.
“They’re coming in family groups of 10,15 or 20,” Carranza said. “They also call in reservations. We take them and just get ready.”
The Harbor Lights Winter Festival is closed Tuesday for Christmas Eve, but opens bacl on Christmas night and every night between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
